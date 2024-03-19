Are Construction Stocks Lagging Masonite International (DOOR) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Masonite (DOOR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Masonite is one of 98 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Masonite is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOOR's full-year earnings has moved 0.2% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that DOOR has returned about 54.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 9.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Masonite is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Comfort Systems (FIX) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 50.5%.

For Comfort Systems, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 19.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Masonite belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.2% so far this year, meaning that DOOR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Comfort Systems, however, belongs to the Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #8. The industry has moved +7.3% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to Masonite and Comfort Systems as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.