Are Construction Stocks Lagging KB Home (KBH) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is KB Home (KBH) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

KB Home is one of 96 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. KB Home is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KBH's full-year earnings has moved 10.6% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that KBH has returned about 63.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 24.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that KB Home is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 55.3%.

Over the past three months, Taylor Morrison Home's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, KB Home is a member of the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 44.1% this year, meaning that KBH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Taylor Morrison Home is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track KB Home and Taylor Morrison Home. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KB Home (KBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.