Are Construction Stocks Lagging Janus International Group (JBI) This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Janus International Group, Inc. is one of 87 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Janus International Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JBI's full-year earnings has moved 35.4% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that JBI has returned about 22.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 2.5% on average. This shows that Janus International Group, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is MasTec (MTZ). The stock is up 26.3% year-to-date.

In MasTec's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 10.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Janus International Group, Inc. is a member of the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.7% this year, meaning that JBI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, MasTec belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #2. The industry has moved +17.2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Janus International Group, Inc. and MasTec. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

