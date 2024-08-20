Are Construction Stocks Lagging Howmet Aerospace (HWM) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Howmet (HWM) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Howmet is one of 91 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Howmet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWM's full-year earnings has moved 8.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, HWM has returned 78.1% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 15.3%. This means that Howmet is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Primoris Services (PRIM). The stock is up 63.5% year-to-date.

In Primoris Services' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Howmet belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry, which includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 31% so far this year, meaning that HWM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Primoris Services, however, belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry. Currently, this 10-stock industry is ranked #11. The industry has moved +59.9% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Howmet and Primoris Services as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

