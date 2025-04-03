Are Construction Stocks Lagging Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (HCMLY) This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (HCMLY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR is one of 90 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCMLY's full-year earnings has moved 0.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that HCMLY has returned about 12.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have lost about 7.5% on average. This shows that Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Gibraltar Industries (ROCK). The stock is up 0.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Gibraltar Industries' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR is a member of the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 4.6% so far this year, meaning that HCMLY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Gibraltar Industries is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR and Gibraltar Industries as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

