Are Construction Stocks Lagging Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Hillman Solutions Corp. is a member of our Construction group, which includes 98 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Hillman Solutions Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HLMN's full-year earnings has moved 17.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, HLMN has returned 15.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 15% on average. As we can see, Hillman Solutions Corp. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

MasTec (MTZ) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 23.8%.

In MasTec's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Hillman Solutions Corp. belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 17.7% so far this year, so HLMN is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, MasTec belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry. This 11-stock industry is currently ranked #79. The industry has moved +39.4% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Hillman Solutions Corp. and MasTec. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

