Are Construction Stocks Lagging Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Gibraltar Industries is one of 88 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Gibraltar Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROCK's full-year earnings has moved 0.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ROCK has gained about 0.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have lost about 2.4% on average. As we can see, Gibraltar Industries is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Southland Holdings (SLND). The stock is up 14.5% year-to-date.

For Southland Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 32.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Gibraltar Industries belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 9% so far this year, meaning that ROCK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Southland Holdings is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Gibraltar Industries and Southland Holdings. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

