Are Construction Stocks Lagging Everus Construction Group, Inc. (ECG) This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Everus Construction Group, Inc. (ECG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Everus Construction Group, Inc. is a member of our Construction group, which includes 88 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Everus Construction Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ECG's full-year earnings has moved 15.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ECG has returned about 19.9% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 5.5%. As we can see, Everus Construction Group, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

MasTec (MTZ) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 42%.

In MasTec's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Everus Construction Group, Inc. belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #146 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 0.6% this year, meaning that ECG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, MasTec belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #4. The industry has moved +34.1% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Everus Construction Group, Inc. and MasTec. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

