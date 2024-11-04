Are Construction Stocks Lagging EMCOR Group (EME) This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Emcor Group (EME) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Emcor Group is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 88 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Emcor Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EME's full-year earnings has moved 6.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, EME has gained about 110.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 26.8% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Emcor Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Granite Construction (GVA). The stock is up 70% year-to-date.

For Granite Construction, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Emcor Group belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 84.4% this year, meaning that EME is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Granite Construction is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Emcor Group and Granite Construction as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

