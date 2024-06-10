Are Construction Stocks Lagging EMCOR Group (EME) This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Emcor Group (EME) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Emcor Group is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 94 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Emcor Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EME's full-year earnings has moved 11% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, EME has gained about 74.5% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 6.1%. As we can see, Emcor Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Comfort Systems (FIX). The stock is up 48.2% year-to-date.

In Comfort Systems' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Emcor Group belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 55.5% this year, meaning that EME is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Comfort Systems belongs to the Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #52. The industry has moved +12.8% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Emcor Group and Comfort Systems. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

