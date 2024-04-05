Are Construction Stocks Lagging EMCOR Group (EME) This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Emcor Group (EME) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Emcor Group is a member of our Construction group, which includes 96 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Emcor Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EME's full-year earnings has moved 15.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, EME has moved about 65.8% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 12.1%. This means that Emcor Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Heidelberg Materials AG Unsponsored ADR (HDELY). The stock is up 19.1% year-to-date.

In Heidelberg Materials AG Unsponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 14.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Emcor Group belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 40.1% so far this year, so EME is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Heidelberg Materials AG Unsponsored ADR falls under the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 28 stocks and is ranked #9. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +14.9%.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Emcor Group and Heidelberg Materials AG Unsponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Heidelberg Materials AG Unsponsored ADR (HDELY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.