Are Construction Stocks Lagging Dycom Industries (DY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Dycom Industries (DY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Dycom Industries is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 94 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Dycom Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DY's full-year earnings has moved 15.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that DY has returned about 56.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 10% on average. This means that Dycom Industries is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD). The stock has returned 19.8% year-to-date.

For Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 26.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Dycom Industries is a member of the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 62.7% this year, meaning that DY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is also part of the same industry.

Dycom Industries and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

