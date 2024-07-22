Are Construction Stocks Lagging D.R. Horton (DHI) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is D.R. Horton (DHI) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

D.R. Horton is one of 90 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. D.R. Horton is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DHI's full-year earnings has moved 1.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, DHI has returned 14.4% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 14%. This means that D.R. Horton is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is KB Home (KBH). The stock has returned 28.1% year-to-date.

In KB Home's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, D.R. Horton is a member of the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 16.6% so far this year, so DHI is slightly underperforming its industry in this area. KB Home is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to D.R. Horton and KB Home as they could maintain their solid performance.

