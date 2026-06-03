Are Construction Stocks Lagging Comfort Systems USA (FIX) This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Comfort Systems (FIX) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Comfort Systems is one of 88 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Comfort Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIX's full-year earnings has moved 17.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, FIX has returned 101.8% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 12.6%. As we can see, Comfort Systems is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Construction sector, Sterling Infrastructure (STRL), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 185.9%.

The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure's current year EPS has increased 40.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Comfort Systems belongs to the Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 40.3% so far this year, so FIX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Sterling Infrastructure belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry. This 22-stock industry is currently ranked #68. The industry has moved +37.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to Comfort Systems and Sterling Infrastructure as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.