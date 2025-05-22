Are Construction Stocks Lagging Comfort Systems USA (FIX) This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Comfort Systems (FIX) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Comfort Systems is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 90 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Comfort Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIX's full-year earnings has moved 10.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, FIX has moved about 9.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have lost about 4.2% on average. This shows that Comfort Systems is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Worthington Enterprises (WOR). The stock has returned 46.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Worthington Enterprises' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Comfort Systems belongs to the Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.3% so far this year, so FIX is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Worthington Enterprises falls under the Building Products - Wood industry. Currently, this industry has 10 stocks and is ranked #183. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.5%.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Comfort Systems and Worthington Enterprises as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

