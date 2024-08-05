Are Construction Stocks Lagging Comfort Systems USA (FIX) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Comfort Systems (FIX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Comfort Systems is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 91 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Comfort Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIX's full-year earnings has moved 10.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that FIX has returned about 48.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 13.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Comfort Systems is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Frontdoor (FTDR) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 24.9%.

For Frontdoor, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Comfort Systems belongs to the Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 19.7% so far this year, so FIX is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Frontdoor falls under the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 27 stocks and is ranked #103. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10.2%.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to Comfort Systems and Frontdoor as they could maintain their solid performance.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.