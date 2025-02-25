Are Construction Stocks Lagging ChampionX (CHX) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. ChampionX (CHX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ChampionX is one of 87 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ChampionX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHX's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CHX has returned about 8.6% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Construction stocks have lost an average of 5.1%. This shows that ChampionX is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Cavco (CVCO). The stock has returned 16.2% year-to-date.

In Cavco's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 21.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, ChampionX belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #172 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 17.1% so far this year, meaning that CHX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Cavco falls under the Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry. Currently, this industry has 5 stocks and is ranked #81. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +9.2%.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to ChampionX and Cavco as they could maintain their solid performance.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.