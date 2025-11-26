Are Construction Stocks Lagging Cementos Pacasmayo (CPAC) This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Pacasmayo (CPAC) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Pacasmayo is a member of our Construction group, which includes 92 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Pacasmayo is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPAC's full-year earnings has moved 14.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CPAC has returned 22% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 3.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Pacasmayo is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX). The stock has returned 76.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Orion Energy Systems, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 57% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Pacasmayo is a member of the Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry, which includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 18.6% so far this year, meaning that CPAC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Orion Energy Systems, Inc. falls under the Building Products - Lighting industry. Currently, this industry has 2 stocks and is ranked #14. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -3.4%.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to Pacasmayo and Orion Energy Systems, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.