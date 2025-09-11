Are Construction Stocks Lagging Cementos Pacasmayo (CPAC) This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Pacasmayo (CPAC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Pacasmayo is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 88 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Pacasmayo is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPAC's full-year earnings has moved 9.2% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CPAC has returned about 29.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 7.3% on average. This means that Pacasmayo is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Primoris Services (PRIM). The stock is up 54% year-to-date.

In Primoris Services' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Pacasmayo belongs to the Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry, a group that includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 17.3% so far this year, so CPAC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Primoris Services falls under the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #7. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +34.5%.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to Pacasmayo and Primoris Services as they could maintain their solid performance.

