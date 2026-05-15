Are Construction Stocks Lagging Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. (CDNL) This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Cardinal (CDNL) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Cardinal is one of 88 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cardinal is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDNL's full-year earnings has moved 56.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CDNL has returned about 125.6% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 15.2%. This shows that Cardinal is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Construction sector, Emcor Group (EME), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 52%.

The consensus estimate for Emcor Group's current year EPS has increased 4.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cardinal belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry, which includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 43.9% so far this year, so CDNL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Emcor Group falls under the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #103. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +51.4%.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to Cardinal and Emcor Group as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. (CDNL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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