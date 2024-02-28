Are Construction Stocks Lagging Caesarstone (CSTE) This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. CaesarStone (CSTE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

CaesarStone is one of 98 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CaesarStone is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSTE's full-year earnings has moved 8.5% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CSTE has returned about 19.8% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 6.9%. As we can see, CaesarStone is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Knife River (KNF) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 8.9%.

In Knife River's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, CaesarStone belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10.7% so far this year, meaning that CSTE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Knife River is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on CaesarStone and Knife River as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

