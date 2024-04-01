Are Construction Stocks Lagging Babcock International Group (BCKIY) This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Babcock International Group PLC (BCKIY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Babcock International Group PLC is a member of our Construction group, which includes 97 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Babcock International Group PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCKIY's full-year earnings has moved 4.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, BCKIY has returned 44.1% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 16%. As we can see, Babcock International Group PLC is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Construction sector, CRH (CRH), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 24.7%.

For CRH, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Babcock International Group PLC belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 17.1% so far this year, so BCKIY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, CRH falls under the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 28 stocks and is ranked #11. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +19.1%.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Babcock International Group PLC and CRH. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

