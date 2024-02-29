Are Construction Stocks Lagging AZEK (AZEK) This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has The AZEK Company (AZEK) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

The AZEK Company is one of 98 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. The AZEK Company is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AZEK's full-year earnings has moved 10.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that AZEK has returned about 23.8% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 7.5%. This means that The AZEK Company is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Bellway (BLWYY). The stock has returned 55.9% year-to-date.

For Bellway, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, The AZEK Company belongs to the Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry, a group that includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6% so far this year, so AZEK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Bellway, however, belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 29-stock industry is ranked #17. The industry has moved +11.1% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to The AZEK Company and Bellway as they could maintain their solid performance.

