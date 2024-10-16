Are Construction Stocks Lagging Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aspen Aerogels is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 88 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Aspen Aerogels is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASPN's full-year earnings has moved 15.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ASPN has gained about 42.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 15.5% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Aspen Aerogels is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Heidelberg Materials AG Unsponsored ADR (HDELY) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 18.8%.

The consensus estimate for Heidelberg Materials AG Unsponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aspen Aerogels belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #109 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 24.8% so far this year, meaning that ASPN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Heidelberg Materials AG Unsponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Aspen Aerogels and Heidelberg Materials AG Unsponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

