Are Construction Stocks Lagging Armstrong World Industries (AWI) This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Armstrong World Industries (AWI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Armstrong World Industries is one of 88 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Armstrong World Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWI's full-year earnings has moved 2% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, AWI has gained about 42.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 27.7% on average. This means that Armstrong World Industries is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Acuity Brands (AYI). The stock is up 47.4% year-to-date.

In Acuity Brands' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Armstrong World Industries is a member of the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #165 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 20.7% so far this year, so AWI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Acuity Brands falls under the Building Products - Lighting industry. Currently, this industry has 3 stocks and is ranked #29. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +44%.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Armstrong World Industries and Acuity Brands as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

