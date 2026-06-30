Are Construction Stocks Lagging Argan (AGX) This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Argan (AGX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Argan is one of 88 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Argan is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGX's full-year earnings has moved 10.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that AGX has returned about 152.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 18.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Argan is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Masco (MAS) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 26.9%.

For Masco, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Argan is a member of the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 33 individual companies and currently sits at #181 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.1% so far this year, so AGX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Masco is also part of the same industry.

Argan and Masco could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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Argan, Inc. (AGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.