Are Construction Stocks Lagging Arcosa (ACA) This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Arcosa (ACA) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Arcosa is one of 99 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Arcosa is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACA's full-year earnings has moved 1.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ACA has moved about 39.5% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 28.2%. This means that Arcosa is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Boise Cascade (BCC). The stock has returned 49.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Boise Cascade's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 35.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Arcosa belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 29.6% so far this year, so ACA is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Boise Cascade belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #44. The industry has moved +12.8% year to date.

Arcosa and Boise Cascade could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.