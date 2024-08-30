Are Construction Stocks Lagging Arcadis (ARCAY) This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Arcadis NV (ARCAY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Arcadis NV is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 91 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Arcadis NV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARCAY's full-year earnings has moved 3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ARCAY has returned about 34.4% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 17.5%. This means that Arcadis NV is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Bellway (BLWYY) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 25.8%.

For Bellway, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Arcadis NV belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry, a group that includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 32.3% this year, meaning that ARCAY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Bellway belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. This 27-stock industry is currently ranked #64. The industry has moved +15.5% year to date.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Arcadis NV and Bellway as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

