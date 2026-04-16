Are Construction Stocks Lagging Amrize Ltd (AMRZ) This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Amrize Ltd (AMRZ) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Amrize Ltd is one of 90 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Amrize Ltd is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMRZ's full-year earnings has moved 3.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, AMRZ has gained about 8.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 8.1% on average. As we can see, Amrize Ltd is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Construction sector, Fluor (FLR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 22.5%.

In Fluor's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 22.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Amrize Ltd belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 33 individual companies and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.2% so far this year, so AMRZ is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Fluor falls under the Engineering - R and D Services industry. Currently, this industry has 22 stocks and is ranked #50. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +28%.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Amrize Ltd and Fluor as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.