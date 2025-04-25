Are Construction Stocks Lagging Alfa Laval (ALFVY) This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR (ALFVY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR is a member of our Construction group, which includes 90 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALFVY's full-year earnings has moved 4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ALFVY has returned about 0.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of -10.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Construction sector, Taylor Wimpey PLC Unsponsored ADR (TWODY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 2.5%.

The consensus estimate for Taylor Wimpey PLC Unsponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 3.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 14% this year, meaning that ALFVY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Taylor Wimpey PLC Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #173. The industry has moved -14.8% year to date.

Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR and Taylor Wimpey PLC Unsponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR (ALFVY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Taylor Wimpey PLC Unsponsored ADR (TWODY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.