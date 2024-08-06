Are Construction Stocks Lagging AAON (AAON) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Aaon (AAON) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aaon is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 91 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Aaon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAON's full-year earnings has moved 1.8% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, AAON has gained about 15.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 10.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Aaon is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Lennox International (LII). The stock has returned 19.6% year-to-date.

In Lennox International's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aaon belongs to the Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 16.9% so far this year, meaning that AAON is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Lennox International is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to Aaon and Lennox International as they could maintain their solid performance.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AAON, Inc. (AAON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lennox International, Inc. (LII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.