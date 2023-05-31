Are Construction Stocks Lagging AAON (AAON) This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Aaon (AAON) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Aaon is one of 96 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Aaon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAON's full-year earnings has moved 6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that AAON has returned about 17.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 13.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Aaon is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Construction sector, D.R. Horton (DHI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 20.5%.

Over the past three months, D.R. Horton's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 23.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aaon belongs to the Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry, a group that includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 27% so far this year, meaning that AAON is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, D.R. Horton falls under the Building Products - Home Builders industry. Currently, this industry has 19 stocks and is ranked #7. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +27.9%.

Aaon and D.R. Horton could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AAON, Inc. (AAON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.