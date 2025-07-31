Are Conglomerates Stocks Lagging Mitsubishi (MSBHF) This Year?

Investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Mitsubishi Corp. (MSBHF) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Conglomerates sector should help us answer this question.

Mitsubishi Corp. is one of 16 companies in the Conglomerates group. The Conglomerates group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Mitsubishi Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSBHF's full-year earnings has moved 7.1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, MSBHF has returned 24% so far this year. At the same time, Conglomerates stocks have gained an average of 1.7%. This shows that Mitsubishi Corp. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Conglomerates stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Swire Pacific (SWRAY). The stock has returned 2.4% year-to-date.

In Swire Pacific's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Mitsubishi Corp. belongs to the Diversified Operations industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.7% so far this year, meaning that MSBHF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Swire Pacific is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Conglomerates sector may want to keep a close eye on Mitsubishi Corp. and Swire Pacific as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

