Are Conglomerates Stocks Lagging Marubeni (MARUY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Conglomerates stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Marubeni Corp. (MARUY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Conglomerates sector should help us answer this question.

Marubeni Corp. is a member of our Conglomerates group, which includes 24 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Marubeni Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MARUY's full-year earnings has moved 5.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, MARUY has returned 8.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Conglomerates sector has returned an average of 1.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Marubeni Corp. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Conglomerates sector, 3M (MMM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 18.2%.

For 3M, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Marubeni Corp. belongs to the Diversified Operations industry, a group that includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.3% so far this year, meaning that MARUY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. 3M is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should continue to pay close attention to Marubeni Corp. and 3M as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.