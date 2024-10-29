Are Conglomerates Stocks Lagging Koninklijke KPN (KKPNF) This Year?

The Conglomerates group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Koninklijke KPN NV (KKPNF) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Conglomerates peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Koninklijke KPN NV is one of 24 individual stocks in the Conglomerates sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Koninklijke KPN NV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KKPNF's full-year earnings has moved 4.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that KKPNF has returned about 18.4% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Conglomerates companies have returned an average of -5.9%. This means that Koninklijke KPN NV is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Conglomerates stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Markel Group (MKL). The stock is up 10.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Markel Group's current year EPS has increased 8.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Koninklijke KPN NV belongs to the Diversified Operations industry, a group that includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5.9% so far this year, so KKPNF is performing better in this area. Markel Group is also part of the same industry.

Koninklijke KPN NV and Markel Group could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

