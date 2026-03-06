Are Conglomerates Stocks Lagging Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GMBXF) This Year?

Investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GMBXF) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a member of our Conglomerates group, which includes 15 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GMBXF's full-year earnings has moved 15.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, GMBXF has gained about 22.3% so far this year. At the same time, Conglomerates stocks have gained an average of 10.5%. This means that Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Conglomerates stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Swire Pacific (SWRAY). The stock has returned 29.8% year-to-date.

In Swire Pacific's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. belongs to the Diversified Operations industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #191 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.5% so far this year, so GMBXF is performing better in this area. Swire Pacific is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should continue to pay close attention to Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. and Swire Pacific as they could maintain their solid performance.

