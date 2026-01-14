Are Conglomerates Stocks Lagging Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR (CIB) This Year?

The Conglomerates group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Grupo Cibest (CIB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Conglomerates sector should help us answer this question.

Grupo Cibest is one of 15 companies in the Conglomerates group. The Conglomerates group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Grupo Cibest is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIB's full-year earnings has moved 12.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CIB has gained about 14.9% so far this year. In comparison, Conglomerates companies have returned an average of 5.2%. This means that Grupo Cibest is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Conglomerates sector, Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GMBXF), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 13.5%.

For Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 34% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Grupo Cibest is a member of the Diversified Operations industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #180 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.2% this year, meaning that CIB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should continue to pay close attention to Grupo Cibest and Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. as they could maintain their solid performance.

