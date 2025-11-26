Are Conglomerates Stocks Lagging Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR (CIB) This Year?

The Conglomerates group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Grupo Cibest (CIB) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Grupo Cibest is a member of our Conglomerates group, which includes 16 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Grupo Cibest is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIB's full-year earnings has moved 10.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CIB has moved about 92% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Conglomerates stocks have gained an average of 0.1%. This means that Grupo Cibest is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GMBXF) is another Conglomerates stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 85%.

For Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Grupo Cibest belongs to the Diversified Operations industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.1% so far this year, so CIB is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Conglomerates stocks should continue to track Grupo Cibest and Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

