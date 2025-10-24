Are Conglomerates Stocks Lagging Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR (CIB) This Year?

The Conglomerates group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Grupo Cibest (CIB) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Conglomerates sector should help us answer this question.

Grupo Cibest is one of 16 companies in the Conglomerates group. The Conglomerates group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Grupo Cibest is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIB's full-year earnings has moved 12.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CIB has moved about 77.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Conglomerates group have gained about 4% on average. This means that Grupo Cibest is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Conglomerates stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GMBXF). The stock has returned 72.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V.'s current year EPS has increased 7.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Grupo Cibest is a member of the Diversified Operations industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4% so far this year, meaning that CIB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should continue to pay close attention to Grupo Cibest and Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. as they could maintain their solid performance.

