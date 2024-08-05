Are Conglomerates Stocks Lagging Carlisle Companies (CSL) This Year?

Investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Carlisle (CSL) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Conglomerates sector should help us answer this question.

Carlisle is one of 24 companies in the Conglomerates group. The Conglomerates group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Carlisle is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSL's full-year earnings has moved 5.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CSL has moved about 27.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Conglomerates sector has returned an average of -2.1% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Carlisle is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Conglomerates stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is 3M (MMM). The stock is up 14.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, 3M's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Carlisle belongs to the Diversified Operations industry, which includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2.1% so far this year, so CSL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. 3M is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Conglomerates sector may want to keep a close eye on Carlisle and 3M as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

