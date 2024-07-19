Are Conglomerates Stocks Lagging Carlisle Companies (CSL) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Conglomerates stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Carlisle (CSL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Conglomerates peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Carlisle is one of 24 companies in the Conglomerates group. The Conglomerates group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Carlisle is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSL's full-year earnings has moved 6.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CSL has gained about 35.4% so far this year. At the same time, Conglomerates stocks have lost an average of 4.1%. This means that Carlisle is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Conglomerates stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Griffon (GFF). The stock is up 14.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Griffon's current year EPS has increased 10.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Carlisle belongs to the Diversified Operations industry, a group that includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4.1% so far this year, so CSL is performing better in this area. Griffon is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should continue to pay close attention to Carlisle and Griffon as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Griffon Corporation (GFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.