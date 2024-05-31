Are Conglomerates Stocks Lagging Carlisle Companies (CSL) This Year?

Investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Carlisle (CSL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Conglomerates sector should help us answer this question.

Carlisle is one of 26 companies in the Conglomerates group. The Conglomerates group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Carlisle is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSL's full-year earnings has moved 8% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CSL has returned 33.5% so far this year. In comparison, Conglomerates companies have returned an average of -3.3%. This means that Carlisle is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Conglomerates stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Griffon (GFF). The stock has returned 8.5% year-to-date.

In Griffon's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Carlisle belongs to the Diversified Operations industry, a group that includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 3.3% so far this year, so CSL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Griffon is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should continue to pay close attention to Carlisle and Griffon as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.