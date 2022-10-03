Are Conglomerates Stocks Lagging Carlisle Companies (CSL) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Conglomerates stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Carlisle (CSL) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Conglomerates peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Carlisle is one of 21 companies in the Conglomerates group. The Conglomerates group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Carlisle is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSL's full-year earnings has moved 14.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CSL has gained about 13% so far this year. In comparison, Conglomerates companies have returned an average of -25%. This means that Carlisle is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Icahn Enterprises (IEP) is another Conglomerates stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.2%.

Over the past three months, Icahn Enterprises' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 139.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Carlisle belongs to the Diversified Operations industry, a group that includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 25% this year, meaning that CSL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Icahn Enterprises is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Conglomerates stocks should continue to track Carlisle and Icahn Enterprises. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.