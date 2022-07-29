Are Conglomerates Stocks Lagging Carlisle Companies (CSL) This Year?

Investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Carlisle (CSL) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Carlisle is one of 19 companies in the Conglomerates group. The Conglomerates group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Carlisle is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSL's full-year earnings has moved 10.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CSL has returned 15.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Conglomerates group have lost about 13.2% on average. This shows that Carlisle is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Conglomerates stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Griffon (GFF). The stock is up 3.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Griffon's current year EPS has increased 80.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Carlisle belongs to the Diversified Operations industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #160 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 13.2% this year, meaning that CSL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Griffon is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should continue to pay close attention to Carlisle and Griffon as they could maintain their solid performance.

