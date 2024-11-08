Are Conglomerates Stocks Lagging Bunzl (BZLFY) This Year?

The Conglomerates group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Bunzl PLC (BZLFY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bunzl PLC is one of 24 individual stocks in the Conglomerates sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bunzl PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BZLFY's full-year earnings has moved 6.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BZLFY has gained about 10% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Conglomerates group have lost about 3.7% on average. This means that Bunzl PLC is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Conglomerates stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Federal Signal (FSS). The stock is up 15.5% year-to-date.

For Federal Signal, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Bunzl PLC is a member of the Diversified Operations industry, which includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 3.7% so far this year, so BZLFY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Federal Signal is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should continue to pay close attention to Bunzl PLC and Federal Signal as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.