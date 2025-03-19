Are Conglomerates Stocks Lagging Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Conglomerates stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Conglomerates peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. is one of 25 individual stocks in the Conglomerates sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BATRA's full-year earnings has moved 24.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, BATRA has returned 5% so far this year. In comparison, Conglomerates companies have returned an average of 0.2%. This shows that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Conglomerates stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Atlanta Braves Holdings (BATRK). The stock is up 2.6% year-to-date.

In Atlanta Braves Holdings' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 28.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Diversified Operations industry, a group that includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 0.2% this year, meaning that BATRA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Atlanta Braves Holdings is also part of the same industry.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. and Atlanta Braves Holdings could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

