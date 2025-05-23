Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Wireless Ronin Technologies (CREX) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Wireless Ronin Technologies Inc. (CREX) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Wireless Ronin Technologies Inc. is one of 607 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Wireless Ronin Technologies Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CREX's full-year earnings has moved 46% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CREX has moved about 18% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 2.6% on average. As we can see, Wireless Ronin Technologies Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, CyberArk (CYBR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 12.2%.

Over the past three months, CyberArk's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 72.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Wireless Ronin Technologies Inc. is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 167 individual companies and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.3% so far this year, so CREX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, CyberArk falls under the Security industry. Currently, this industry has 10 stocks and is ranked #50. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +15.8%.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Wireless Ronin Technologies Inc. and CyberArk. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

