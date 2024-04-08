Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Uber Technologies (UBER) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Uber Technologies (UBER) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Uber Technologies is one of 618 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Uber Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UBER's full-year earnings has moved 10% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, UBER has returned 25.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 13.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Uber Technologies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

CyberArk (CYBR) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 17.6%.

In CyberArk's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 16.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Uber Technologies belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8.7% so far this year, so UBER is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, CyberArk belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry. This 38-stock industry is currently ranked #59. The industry has moved +12.7% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Uber Technologies and CyberArk as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

