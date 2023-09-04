Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Salesforce (CRM) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Salesforce.com (CRM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Salesforce.com is one of 633 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Salesforce.com is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRM's full-year earnings has moved 0.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CRM has gained about 67.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 41.6% on average. This means that Salesforce.com is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Extreme Networks (EXTR). The stock has returned 48.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Extreme Networks' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Salesforce.com is a member of the Computer - Software industry, which includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 41.1% so far this year, so CRM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Extreme Networks falls under the Computer - Networking industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #31. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +22.5%.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Salesforce.com and Extreme Networks. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.