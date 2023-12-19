Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Photronics (PLAB) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Photronics (PLAB) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Photronics is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 623 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Photronics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLAB's full-year earnings has moved 15.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, PLAB has moved about 73% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 50% on average. As we can see, Photronics is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Guidewire Software (GWRE). The stock has returned 65.4% year-to-date.

In Guidewire Software's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Photronics belongs to the Semiconductor Equipment - Photomasks industry, a group that includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 72.9% so far this year, so PLAB is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Guidewire Software falls under the Business - Software Services industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #39. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +27.3%.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Photronics and Guidewire Software as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.